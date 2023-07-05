Wednesday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (44-43) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (25-61) at 7:40 PM (on July 5). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Twins, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (4-5) against the Royals and Alec Marsh (0-1).

Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Royals have put together a 2-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (30.1%) in those games.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +220 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in MLB action scoring 3.8 runs per game (326 total runs).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.24 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule