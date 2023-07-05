Royals vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler ready for the final of a three-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at Target Field.
Oddsmakers list the Twins as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +200 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.
Royals vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-250
|+200
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-6.
- When it comes to the total, the Royals and their foes are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- The Royals' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those contests). Kansas City and its opponent have gone above the over/under for five consecutive games, with the average total established by bookmakers being 9.1.
Explore More About This Game
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (30.1%) in those games.
- Kansas City is 2-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.
- Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 41 of its 86 games with a total this season.
- The Royals have an against the spread record of 8-7-0 in 15 games with a line this season.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|13-31
|12-30
|13-24
|12-36
|18-42
|7-18
