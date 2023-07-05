The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler will take on the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Target Field.

Royals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 76 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .373 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .233 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 326 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.24 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.440 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Alec Marsh will take to the mound for the Royals, his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, throwing four innings and giving up five earned runs.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Home Alec Marsh Bobby Miller 7/1/2023 Dodgers W 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Julio Urías 7/2/2023 Dodgers W 9-1 Home Brady Singer Tony Gonsolin 7/3/2023 Twins L 8-4 Away Austin Cox Joe Ryan 7/4/2023 Twins L 9-3 Away Zack Greinke Kenta Maeda 7/5/2023 Twins - Away Alec Marsh Pablo Lopez 7/6/2023 Guardians - Away Jordan Lyles Tanner Bibee 7/7/2023 Guardians - Away Daniel Lynch Aaron Civale 7/8/2023 Guardians - Away Brady Singer Gavin Williams 7/9/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 7/14/2023 Rays - Home - -

