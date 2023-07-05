As they try to secure the series sweep, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (44-43) will match up against the Kansas City Royals (25-61) at Target Field on Wednesday, July 5. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +220 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Royals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (4-5, 4.24 ERA) vs Alec Marsh - KC (0-1, 11.25 ERA)

Royals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 33, or 62.3%, of the 53 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 3-2 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (30.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Royals vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240) Nick Pratto 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250) Dairon Blanco 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+310) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+230)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

