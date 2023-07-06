The Miami Marlins (51-37) have a 3-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals (35-51) on Thursday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-2) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (5-5) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (5-2, 2.47 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (5-5, 4.60 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

The Marlins will send Perez (5-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in a third of an inning pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.47, a 3.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.120 in 10 games this season.

He has three quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Perez has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.60, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.

Flaherty has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Flaherty will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

He has had four appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

This season, the 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.60), 61st in WHIP (1.558), and 31st in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.