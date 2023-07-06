Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Guardians on July 6, 2023
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Jose Ramirez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 87 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 20 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.
- He's slashing .251/.293/.425 so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 1
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 11 walks and 40 RBI (75 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .248/.287/.442 so far this year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Twins
|Jul. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 91 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 40 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashing .283/.359/.498 on the season.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 38 walks and 26 RBI (92 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.
- He has a slash line of .270/.344/.361 on the year.
- Kwan takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .311 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 5
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 4
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
