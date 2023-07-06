Oddsmakers have listed player props for Jose Ramirez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 87 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 20 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.

He's slashing .251/.293/.425 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Twins Jul. 3 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 2 vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 1-for-2 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 1 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 11 walks and 40 RBI (75 total hits).

He has a slash line of .248/.287/.442 so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Jul. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 91 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 40 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .283/.359/.498 on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 38 walks and 26 RBI (92 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.344/.361 on the year.

Kwan takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .311 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Jul. 4 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 vs. Braves Jul. 3 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

