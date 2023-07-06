2023 U.S. Women’s Open Schedule: Thursday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Pebble Beach Golf Links, a 6,509-yard, par-72 course, will be the setting for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open, with $10M in prize money on the line. Watch the first round on Thursday, July 6. Minjee Lee won this tournament the last time out.
How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open
- Start Time: 10:00 AM ET
- Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,509 yards
- Thursday TV: USA Network
- Friday TV: USA Network
- Saturday TV: NBC
- Sunday TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
U.S. Women’s Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|10:00 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Kelly Xu, Lindy Duncan, Haeji Kang
|10:22 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Brittany Lang, Jill McGill, Angela Stanford
|10:33 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Patty Tavatanakit, Aine Donegan, Sung-hyun Park
|10:44 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Zoe Campos, Moriya Jutanugarn, Haruka Kawasaki
|10:55 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Yana Wilson, Lizette Salas, Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|11:06 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Sei-young Kim, Megan Khang, Ruoning Yin
|11:17 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Xiyu Lin, Hye-jin Choi, Carlota Ciganda
|11:28 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Annika Sorenstam, Michelle Wie West, In-gee Chun
|11:39 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Georgia Hall, Celine Boutier, Nasa Hataoka
|11:50 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Nelly Korda, Alexis Thompson, Jin-young Ko
