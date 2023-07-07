Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Friday, Edward Olivares (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .246 with 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Olivares has had a hit in 39 of 65 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 14 games this year (21.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 23 of 65 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.230
|AVG
|.261
|.270
|OBP
|.328
|.389
|SLG
|.441
|9
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|22/4
|K/BB
|20/9
|2
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 89 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Civale (2-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.96, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.
