The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant is hitting .259 with six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.

Bryant has gotten a hit in 36 of 55 games this season (65.5%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (30.9%).

He has homered in six games this year (10.9%), homering in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

Bryant has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (27.3%), with more than one RBI in three of them (5.5%).

In 36.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .252 AVG .267 .333 OBP .336 .374 SLG .371 7 XBH 5 3 HR 3 11 RBI 8 17/11 K/BB 24/10 0 SB 0

