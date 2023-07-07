Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .387 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on July 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel has nine doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while hitting .191.
  • Isbel has had a hit in 17 of 34 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits five times (14.7%).
  • He has homered in only one game this year.
  • Isbel has driven in a run in eight games this season (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In nine games this year (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.214 AVG .169
.254 OBP .210
.339 SLG .288
5 XBH 6
1 HR 0
7 RBI 2
11/2 K/BB 14/3
1 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 89 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Civale (2-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.96, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
