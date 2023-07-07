On Friday, Maikel Garcia (batting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .291 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks.

In 63.6% of his 55 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (5.5%), leaving the park in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has driven in a run in 18 games this season (32.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.5%).

In 22 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 25 .318 AVG .258 .364 OBP .330 .436 SLG .348 10 XBH 4 1 HR 2 14 RBI 7 23/8 K/BB 28/10 8 SB 6

