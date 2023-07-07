Michael Massey -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on July 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Michael Massey At The Plate

  • Massey is batting .216 with six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
  • Massey has picked up a hit in 48.4% of his 62 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.1% of them.
  • In 6.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 24.2% of his games this year, Massey has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1%.
  • In 14 of 62 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 32
.261 AVG .176
.343 OBP .213
.398 SLG .235
8 XBH 2
2 HR 2
12 RBI 8
28/10 K/BB 34/4
2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.84).
  • The Guardians surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
  • Civale gets the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 28-year-old has a 2.96 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
