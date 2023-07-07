Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Massey -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on July 7 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is batting .216 with six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- Massey has picked up a hit in 48.4% of his 62 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.1% of them.
- In 6.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.2% of his games this year, Massey has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1%.
- In 14 of 62 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|32
|.261
|AVG
|.176
|.343
|OBP
|.213
|.398
|SLG
|.235
|8
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|28/10
|K/BB
|34/4
|2
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Guardians surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- Civale gets the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 28-year-old has a 2.96 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
