The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks while hitting .207.

Melendez has gotten a hit in 47 of 81 games this season (58.0%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (14.8%).

Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (7.4%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has driven in a run in 19 games this year (23.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32.1% of his games this year (26 of 81), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 39 .201 AVG .213 .294 OBP .287 .344 SLG .319 12 XBH 11 5 HR 1 17 RBI 14 47/21 K/BB 52/13 1 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings