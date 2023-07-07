On Friday, Nick Pratto (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Guardians.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is hitting .255 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.

Pratto has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 62 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in six games this year (9.7%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this season (30.6%), Pratto has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.5% of his games this year (22 of 62), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .238 AVG .270 .357 OBP .325 .381 SLG .423 9 XBH 11 3 HR 3 15 RBI 13 35/15 K/BB 55/9 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings