Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Nicky Lopez -- batting .269 with two doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on July 7 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is batting .219 with five doubles, three triples and 19 walks.
- Lopez has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 48 games this season.
- In seven games this year (14.6%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 22.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|24
|.208
|AVG
|.227
|.400
|OBP
|.293
|.321
|SLG
|.293
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|10/14
|K/BB
|17/5
|1
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Guardians surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Civale (2-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.96, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .224 batting average against him.
