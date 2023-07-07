Friday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (47-40) versus the Colorado Rockies (33-55) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 10:15 PM on July 7.

The Giants will give the nod to Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Austin Gomber (6-7, 6.64 ERA).

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Rockies have put together a 1-2-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 76 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (39.5%) in those contests.

This year, Colorado has won 13 of 47 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (385 total, 4.4 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.81 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule