Ross Stripling and Austin Gomber are the projected starters when the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies play on Friday at Oracle Park, at 10:15 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Rockies have +140 odds to win. The contest's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Rockies vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -165 +140 8 -120 +100 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Rockies have put together a 1-2-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (39.5%) in those games.

This season, Colorado has won 13 of its 47 games, or 27.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 39 of its 87 opportunities.

The Rockies are 9-8-0 against the spread in their 17 games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-24 13-31 15-20 18-35 20-39 13-16

