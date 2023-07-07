Friday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (43-44) and the Kansas City Royals (25-63) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Guardians securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on July 7.

The probable starters are Aaron Civale (2-2) for the Guardians and Daniel Lynch (2-3) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Guardians 4, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Royals have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 75 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (29.3%) in those games.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious seven times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 3.7 runs per game (327 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.23) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule