The Kansas City Royals (25-63) hope to stop their four-game losing run against the Cleveland Guardians (43-44), at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Aaron Civale (2-2) to the mound, while Daniel Lynch (2-3) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (2-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Lynch - KC (2-3, 4.14 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Daniel Lynch

The Royals are sending Lynch (2-3) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.14, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents have a .239 batting average against him.

Lynch has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Lynch will look to go five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

The Guardians' Civale (2-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.96 and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .224 in eight games this season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Civale will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made eight appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

