Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 80 hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .466. All three of those stats lead Colorado hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- In 65.1% of his 83 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (14.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has had at least one RBI in 32.5% of his games this year (27 of 83), with more than one RBI nine times (10.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 44.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.275
|AVG
|.241
|.353
|OBP
|.330
|.490
|SLG
|.443
|19
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|17
|60/18
|K/BB
|49/21
|2
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 90 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Stripling makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.51 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went two scoreless innings against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.51, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .294 batting average against him.
