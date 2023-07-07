Player prop bet odds for Byron Buxton, Adley Rutschman and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins host the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field on Friday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Ober Stats

The Twins will hand the ball to Bailey Ober (5-4) for his 14th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Jul. 1 7.0 2 0 0 8 0 at Tigers Jun. 25 6.0 5 3 3 8 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 20 6.0 8 3 3 4 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 14 6.0 6 2 2 7 1 at Rays Jun. 8 5.1 3 4 3 7 2

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 53 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 32 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .215/.309/.453 so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 4 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Royals Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 2 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has collected 67 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 38 runs.

He's slashing .226/.300/.407 so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Jul. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 4 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jul. 3 4-for-5 1 0 1 5 at Orioles Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 87 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 37 runs.

He's slashed .274/.378/.420 so far this season.

Rutschman will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 at Yankees Jul. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Yankees Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Jul. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 vs. Twins Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 84 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .266/.332/.478 on the year.

Santander enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with three doubles and four walks.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Jul. 4 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Twins Jul. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1

