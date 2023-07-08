Robert Austin Wynns is available when the Colorado Rockies take on Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 1, when he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is batting .200 with two doubles and four walks.

Wynns has a hit in 11 of 21 games played this year (52.4%), but zero multi-hit games.

In 21 games played this year, he has not homered.

In four games this season (19.0%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this year (19.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 8 .000 AVG .136 .000 OBP .200 .000 SLG .136 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 2/0 K/BB 10/2 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings