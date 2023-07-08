Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (48-41) and Cincinnati Reds (49-40) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on July 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Colin Rea (5-4) to the mound, while Luke Weaver (2-2) will get the nod for the Reds.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Brewers have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 25 (58.1%) of those contests.

This season Milwaukee has won 15 of its 26 games, or 57.7%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 378 (4.2 per game).

The Brewers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Reds have been underdogs in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (48.4%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 25 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 5 in baseball, scoring five runs per game (446 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 3 Cubs W 8-6 Julio Teheran vs Drew Smyly July 4 Cubs L 7-6 Wade Miley vs Kyle Hendricks July 5 Cubs L 4-3 Adrian Houser vs Justin Steele July 6 Cubs W 6-5 Freddy Peralta vs Marcus Stroman July 7 Reds W 7-3 Corbin Burnes vs Andrew Abbott July 8 Reds - Colin Rea vs Luke Weaver July 9 Reds - Wade Miley vs Ben Lively July 14 @ Reds - TBA vs TBA July 15 @ Reds - TBA vs TBA July 16 @ Reds - TBA vs TBA July 18 @ Phillies - TBA vs TBA

Reds Schedule