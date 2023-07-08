Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .182 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on July 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 67th in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 67.5% of his 77 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.3% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 77), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this year (27 of 77), with two or more RBI 13 times (16.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (29.9%), including four multi-run games (5.2%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.321
|AVG
|.237
|.358
|OBP
|.303
|.545
|SLG
|.338
|16
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|30
|RBI
|15
|26/10
|K/BB
|37/12
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Walker (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.57 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw one inning against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
