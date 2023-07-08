The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Guardians.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .208 with 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks.

In 48 of 82 games this season (58.5%) Melendez has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (14.6%).

In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.3%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (23.2%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (11.0%).

He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 40 .201 AVG .215 .294 OBP .288 .344 SLG .326 12 XBH 12 5 HR 1 17 RBI 14 47/21 K/BB 53/13 1 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings