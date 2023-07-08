Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Nick Pratto -- with an on-base percentage of .275 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .251.
- Pratto has recorded a hit in 39 of 63 games this season (61.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (20.6%).
- He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 63), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Pratto has picked up an RBI in 30.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (34.9%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.238
|AVG
|.263
|.357
|OBP
|.317
|.381
|SLG
|.412
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|13
|35/15
|K/BB
|58/9
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.79 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.79, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .185 against him.
