Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk and his .559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Giants.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is batting .294 with 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Grichuk has recorded a hit in 38 of 53 games this year (71.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (34.0%).
- In 7.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16 games this season (30.2%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.5%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 47.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.3%.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|.324
|AVG
|.263
|.384
|OBP
|.336
|.480
|SLG
|.432
|13
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|12
|26/7
|K/BB
|21/10
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 92 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Walker makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed one inning against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .286 batting average against him.
