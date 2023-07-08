The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk and his .559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Giants.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randal Grichuk? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

  • Grichuk is batting .294 with 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • Grichuk has recorded a hit in 38 of 53 games this year (71.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (34.0%).
  • In 7.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 16 games this season (30.2%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.5%) he had two or more.
  • He has scored in 47.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 25
.324 AVG .263
.384 OBP .336
.480 SLG .432
13 XBH 10
1 HR 3
8 RBI 12
26/7 K/BB 21/10
0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 92 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Walker makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed one inning against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .286 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.