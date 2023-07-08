LaMonte Wade Jr and Ryan McMahon are two of the players with prop bets available when the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies meet at Oracle Park on Saturday (at 4:05 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 82 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .260/.343/.476 so far this season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 7 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Astros Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 36 walks and 32 RBI (74 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .246/.328/.382 on the season.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 30 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Wade Stats

Wade has put up 70 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.406/.441 so far this year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jul. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

J.D. Davis Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Davis Stats

J.D. Davis has 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI (77 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .278/.352/.444 on the year.

Davis Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 4 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jul. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

