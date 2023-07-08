The San Francisco Giants (47-41) and Colorado Rockies (34-55) clash on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

The Rockies will hand the ball to Connor Seabold (1-5, 11.29), while the Giants' starter for this game is yet to be determined.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: TBA - SF vs Seabold - COL (1-5, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

The Rockies will send Seabold (1-5) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.61 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 27-year-old has put up a 6.61 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .286 to opposing batters.

Seabold has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Seabold is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.7 frames per start.

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Connor Seabold vs. Giants

He will take the hill against a Giants offense that ranks 17th in the league with 739 total hits (on a .247 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .405 (16th in the league) with 103 total home runs (12th in MLB play).

Seabold has thrown six innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits while striking out four against the Giants this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.