Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field on Saturday at Progressive Field against Gavin Williams, who starts for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET
TV Channel: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 76 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Kansas City ranks 28th in the majors with a .367 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 327 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.21 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.436 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Brady Singer (5-7) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Singer has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Twins L 8-4 Away Austin Cox Joe Ryan 7/4/2023 Twins L 9-3 Away Zack Greinke Kenta Maeda 7/5/2023 Twins L 5-0 Away Alec Marsh Pablo Lopez 7/6/2023 Guardians L 6-1 Away Jordan Lyles Tanner Bibee 7/7/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Away Daniel Lynch Aaron Civale 7/8/2023 Guardians - Away Brady Singer Gavin Williams 7/9/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 7/14/2023 Rays - Home - - 7/15/2023 Rays - Home - - 7/16/2023 Rays - Home - - 7/17/2023 Tigers - Home - -

