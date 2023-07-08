Bookmakers have listed player props for Jose Ramirez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has recorded 89 hits with 14 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He's slashed .251/.294/.424 on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jul. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Twins Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Twins Jul. 3 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 2

Salvador Pérez Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 76 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI.

He's slashing .245/.286/.435 on the season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Twins Jul. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 94 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 41 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.362/.506 on the year.

Ramirez has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Braves Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 38 walks and 26 RBI (92 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He's slashed .263/.336/.351 on the year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Jul. 4 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 vs. Braves Jul. 3 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.