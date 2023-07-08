The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo!

Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.343), slugging percentage (.476) and total hits (82) this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 41st in slugging.

In 65.5% of his games this season (55 of 84), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (15.5%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (11.9%).

He has scored in 45.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .275 AVG .247 .353 OBP .333 .490 SLG .463 19 XBH 18 7 HR 7 26 RBI 19 60/18 K/BB 50/21 2 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings