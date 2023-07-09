C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, C.J. Cron (.353 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is batting .249 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Cron has had a hit in 29 of 46 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (21.7%).
- In six games this season, he has gone deep (13.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Cron has driven home a run in 14 games this year (30.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 39.1% of his games this season (18 of 46), with two or more runs six times (13.0%).
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|.260
|AVG
|.239
|.301
|OBP
|.283
|.416
|SLG
|.446
|8
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|22/5
|K/BB
|16/6
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Webb (7-7) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.62), 27th in WHIP (1.145), and 30th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
