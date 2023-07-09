Drew Waters -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

  • Waters is batting .239 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • Waters has had a hit in 19 of 33 games this year (57.6%), including multiple hits eight times (24.2%).
  • In 9.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Waters has driven in a run in nine games this year (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 games this season (30.3%), including four multi-run games (12.1%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
.286 AVG .203
.375 OBP .224
.429 SLG .297
5 XBH 2
1 HR 2
6 RBI 6
15/4 K/BB 31/2
2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 90 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Bieber (5-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.238 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 54th.
