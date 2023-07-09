Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Drew Waters -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Guardians Player Props
|Royals vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Guardians Prediction
|How to Watch Royals vs Guardians
|Royals vs Guardians Odds
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .239 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Waters has had a hit in 19 of 33 games this year (57.6%), including multiple hits eight times (24.2%).
- In 9.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Waters has driven in a run in nine games this year (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (30.3%), including four multi-run games (12.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.203
|.375
|OBP
|.224
|.429
|SLG
|.297
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|6
|15/4
|K/BB
|31/2
|2
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 90 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Bieber (5-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.238 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 54th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.