Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Kyle Isbel (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double and an RBI) in his previous game against the Guardians.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is batting .200 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- Isbel has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 36 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.7% of them.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- Isbel has driven in a run in nine games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 10 of 36 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.214
|AVG
|.188
|.254
|OBP
|.246
|.339
|SLG
|.313
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|3
|11/2
|K/BB
|14/5
|1
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.238 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 54th.
