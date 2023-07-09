Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Maikel Garcia (hitting .368 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Guardians Player Props
|Royals vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Guardians Prediction
|How to Watch Royals vs Guardians
|Royals vs Guardians Odds
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .285 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 57 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.1% of them.
- In 5.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (19 of 57), with two or more RBI three times (5.3%).
- In 38.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|.318
|AVG
|.247
|.364
|OBP
|.321
|.436
|SLG
|.340
|10
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|8
|23/8
|K/BB
|31/11
|8
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 37th in WHIP (1.238), and 54th in K/9 (7.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.