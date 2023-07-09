Michael Massey -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey has six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .209.

Massey has gotten a hit in 30 of 64 games this year (46.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (15.6%).

He has homered in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 64), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Massey has had at least one RBI in 23.4% of his games this year (15 of 64), with two or more RBI five times (7.8%).

In 14 of 64 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 34 .261 AVG .167 .343 OBP .202 .398 SLG .222 8 XBH 2 2 HR 2 12 RBI 8 28/10 K/BB 34/4 2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings