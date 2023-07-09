MJ Melendez -- hitting .184 with five doubles and three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .208 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks.

In 49 of 83 games this season (59.0%) Melendez has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (14.5%).

He has homered in 7.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 83), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has driven in a run in 19 games this year (22.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 27 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 41 .201 AVG .215 .294 OBP .285 .344 SLG .329 12 XBH 13 5 HR 1 17 RBI 14 47/21 K/BB 54/13 1 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings