Nick Pratto -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is batting .246 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.

Pratto has picked up a hit in 39 of 64 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has gone deep in six games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Pratto has picked up an RBI in 29.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 games this season (34.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .238 AVG .252 .357 OBP .305 .381 SLG .395 9 XBH 11 3 HR 3 15 RBI 13 35/15 K/BB 62/9 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings