Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nolan Jones (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has eight doubles, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .297.
- In 23 of 35 games this season (65.7%) Jones has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (25.7%).
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Jones has driven home a run in 10 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games.
- He has scored in 14 games this year (40.0%), including three multi-run games (8.6%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.283
|AVG
|.308
|.367
|OBP
|.400
|.491
|SLG
|.492
|5
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|16/7
|K/BB
|28/9
|4
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 93 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Webb (7-7 with a 3.62 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 19th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.62), 27th in WHIP (1.145), and 30th in K/9 (9).
