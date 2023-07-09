Ezequiel Tovar and Blake Sabol hit the field when the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants meet on Sunday at Oracle Park.

Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 81 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank 11th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 393 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Rockies rank 24th with an average of 9.0 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.76) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.554 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Kyle Freeland (4-9) will make his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Freeland will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Tigers L 14-9 Home Connor Seabold Matt Manning 7/4/2023 Astros L 4-1 Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Bielak 7/5/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Chase Anderson J.P. France 7/7/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Austin Gomber Ross Stripling 7/8/2023 Giants L 5-3 Away Connor Seabold Ryan Walker 7/9/2023 Giants - Away Kyle Freeland Logan Webb 7/14/2023 Yankees - Home - - 7/15/2023 Yankees - Home - - 7/16/2023 Yankees - Home - - 7/18/2023 Astros - Home - - 7/19/2023 Astros - Home - -

