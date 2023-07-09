The Cleveland Guardians (45-44) hope to sweep the Kansas City Royals (25-65) on Sunday at Progressive Field, beginning at 1:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (5-5) to the mound, while Ryan Yarbrough (1-4) will take the ball for the Royals.

Royals vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (5-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Yarbrough - KC (1-4, 6.15 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Yarbrough

The Royals are sending Yarbrough (1-4) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.15 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Sunday, May 7 against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.15, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .273 against him.

Yarbrough has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this year entering this game.

In three of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

Bieber (5-5) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 3.66, a 2.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.238.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Bieber has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 6.1 frames when he pitches.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 28-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 37th in WHIP (1.238), and 54th in K/9 (7.2).

Shane Bieber vs. Royals

The Royals rank 27th in MLB with a .231 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 28th in the league (.369) and 77 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Royals one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-19 with two doubles in six innings.

