Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Friday, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals play the Tampa Bay Rays and Tyler Glasnow, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Guardians) he went 1-for-3 with a double.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 93 hits and an OBP of .300, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .442.
- Witt Jr. enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .300 with one homer.
- Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 58 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.
- He has hit a home run in 13 games this season (14.4%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 34.4% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 46.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (5.6%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|47
|.266
|AVG
|.249
|.309
|OBP
|.292
|.451
|SLG
|.434
|15
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|21
|34/11
|K/BB
|46/10
|10
|SB
|17
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Glasnow (2-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.10, with 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .220 batting average against him.
