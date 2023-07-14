2023 Genesis Scottish Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
After the first round at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, Byeong-Hun An is currently atop the leaderboard (+12500 to win).
Genesis Scottish Open Second Round Information
- Start Time: 2:15 AM ET
- Venue: The Renaissance Club
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,237 yards
Genesis Scottish Open Best Odds to Win
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 2:59 AM ET
- Current Rank: 26th (-2)
- Odds to Win: +700
Scheffler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-2
|4
|2
|26th
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 8:14 AM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-6)
- Odds to Win: +900
McIlroy Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-6
|6
|2
|3rd
Patrick Cantlay
- Tee Time: 8:03 AM ET
- Current Rank: 123rd (+2)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Cantlay Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|72
|+2
|2
|4
|118th
Xander Schauffele
- Tee Time: 8:14 AM ET
- Current Rank: 74th (E)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Schauffele Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|E
|4
|4
|71st
Rickie Fowler
- Tee Time: 3:10 AM ET
- Current Rank: 15th (-3)
- Odds to Win: +1800
Fowler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|4
|1
|15th
Genesis Scottish Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Tyrrell Hatton
|46th (-1)
|+1800
|Viktor Hovland
|138th (+3)
|+1800
|Troy Merritt
|99th (+1)
|+3300
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|26th (-2)
|+2200
|Jordan Spieth
|123rd (+2)
|+2200
|Tommy Fleetwood
|74th (E)
|+2200
|Shane Lowry
|99th (+1)
|+3300
|Min Woo Lee
|26th (-2)
|+3500
|Max Homa
|7th (-4)
|+4000
|Wyndham Clark
|26th (-2)
|+4000
