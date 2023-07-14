Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kris Bryant is available when the Colorado Rockies take on Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant has seven doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .261.
- In 67.2% of his games this year (39 of 58), Bryant has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (29.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Bryant has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (25.9%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (5.2%).
- In 22 of 58 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.252
|AVG
|.270
|.333
|OBP
|.344
|.374
|SLG
|.374
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|8
|17/11
|K/BB
|25/12
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (99 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodon (0-1) gets the start for the Yankees, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
