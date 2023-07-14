Nick Pratto is back in action for the Kansas City Royals against Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay RaysJuly 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 8, when he went 0-for-5 against the Guardians.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .246.

Pratto has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 64), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Pratto has driven in a run in 19 games this year (29.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 22 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .238 AVG .252 .357 OBP .305 .381 SLG .395 9 XBH 11 3 HR 3 15 RBI 13 35/15 K/BB 62/9 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings