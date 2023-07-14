How to Watch the Rockies vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 14
Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees will play Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday at 8:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Yankees vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Rockies Player Props
|Yankees vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Rockies Prediction
|Yankees vs Rockies Odds
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 81 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Colorado ranks 19th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 393 (4.3 per game).
- The Rockies have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 24th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Colorado averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.71 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.551 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Austin Gomber (7-7) to the mound for his 19th start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Gomber has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/4/2023
|Astros
|L 4-1
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Brandon Bielak
|7/5/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|J.P. France
|7/7/2023
|Giants
|W 5-2
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Ross Stripling
|7/8/2023
|Giants
|L 5-3
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Ryan Walker
|7/9/2023
|Giants
|L 1-0
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Logan Webb
|7/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Carlos Rodón
|7/15/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Clarke Schmidt
|7/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Gerrit Cole
|7/18/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/21/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.