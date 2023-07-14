Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees will play Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday at 8:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 81 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Colorado ranks 19th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 393 (4.3 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Rockies rank 24th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Colorado averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.71 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.551 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Austin Gomber (7-7) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gomber has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Astros L 4-1 Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Bielak 7/5/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Chase Anderson J.P. France 7/7/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Austin Gomber Ross Stripling 7/8/2023 Giants L 5-3 Away Connor Seabold Ryan Walker 7/9/2023 Giants L 1-0 Away Kyle Freeland Logan Webb 7/14/2023 Yankees - Home Austin Gomber Carlos Rodón 7/15/2023 Yankees - Home Connor Seabold Clarke Schmidt 7/16/2023 Yankees - Home Connor Seabold Gerrit Cole 7/18/2023 Astros - Home - - 7/19/2023 Astros - Home - - 7/21/2023 Marlins - Away - -

