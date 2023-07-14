Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (58-35) and the Kansas City Royals (26-65) at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM on July 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-3) to the mound, while Alec Marsh (0-2) will take the ball for the Royals.

Royals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Royals are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (two of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Royals have been underdogs in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (29.5%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 3.7 runs per game (337 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.22 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule