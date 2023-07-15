Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Alan Trejo and his .370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is hitting .237 with eight doubles and five walks.
- In 51.3% of his 39 games this season, Trejo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 39 games this season.
- In 10 games this season (25.6%), Trejo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight games this season (20.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|.237
|AVG
|.237
|.258
|OBP
|.274
|.305
|SLG
|.305
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|3
|12/2
|K/BB
|16/3
|1
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Schmidt (4-6) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
