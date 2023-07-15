How to Watch the Braves vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 15
The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert square off against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Truist Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 170 home runs in total.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .493 slugging percentage.
- The Braves are second in MLB with a .271 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the second-most runs in baseball (508 total, 5.6 per game).
- The Braves' .340 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.
- Braves batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in baseball.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- Atlanta has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.252).
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 103 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 268 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox's .236 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 382 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.
- Chicago has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.367 WHIP this season.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider (11-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Strider is looking to extend a fourth-game quality start streak in this game.
- Strider is looking for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the mound.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lance Lynn (5-8) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, July 6.
- He has six quality starts in 18 chances this season.
- Lynn has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-1
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Cal Quantrill
|7/7/2023
|Rays
|W 2-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/8/2023
|Rays
|W 6-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Taj Bradley
|7/9/2023
|Rays
|L 10-4
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Eflin
|7/14/2023
|White Sox
|W 9-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Michael Kopech
|7/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Lance Lynn
|7/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kolby Allard
|Dylan Cease
|7/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/7/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-7
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/8/2023
|Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Miles Mikolas
|7/9/2023
|Cardinals
|L 4-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Steven Matz
|7/14/2023
|Braves
|L 9-0
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Charlie Morton
|7/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Spencer Strider
|7/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kolby Allard
|7/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|José Quintana
|7/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/21/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|Joe Ryan
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.